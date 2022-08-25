UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the July 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of UCB from €111.00 ($113.27) to €106.00 ($108.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of UCB from €122.00 ($124.49) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of UCB from €95.00 ($96.94) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of UCB from €95.00 ($96.94) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

UCB Price Performance

UCBJY traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 68,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,582. UCB has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.49.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

