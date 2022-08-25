UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on UDR in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in UDR by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in UDR by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,743,000 after buying an additional 34,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Dividend Announcement

Shares of UDR opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. UDR has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 316.67%.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.