Ultiledger Price Hits $0.0078 on Major Exchanges (ULT)

Ultiledger (ULT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Ultiledger has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One Ultiledger coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $22.23 million and approximately $11,871.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,589.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004683 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003783 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00129566 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033136 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00077389 BTC.
About Ultiledger
Ultiledger (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio.
Buying and Selling Ultiledger
