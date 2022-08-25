UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stake Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,221 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.69% of UMB Financial worth $126,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UMB Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

In other UMB Financial news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $330,924.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other UMB Financial news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $330,924.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,943,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,965 shares of company stock worth $2,064,799. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial stock opened at $91.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.91. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.59.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

