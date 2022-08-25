Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 105,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 964,605 shares.The stock last traded at $18.67 and had previously closed at $18.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Umpqua

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.