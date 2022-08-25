Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Update

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 481.8% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Unico American Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of Unico American stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,431. Unico American has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.
About Unico American
Further Reading
