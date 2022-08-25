Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Update

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 481.8% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Unico American Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Unico American stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,431. Unico American has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.

About Unico American

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

