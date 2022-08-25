Unification 24 Hour Volume Hits $39,419.00 (FUND)

Unification (FUND) traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Unification coin can now be purchased for about $0.0708 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. Unification has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $39,419.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unification alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,701.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003784 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00129301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033126 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00077263 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unification’s official website is unification.com.

Buying and Selling Unification

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unification Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unification and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.