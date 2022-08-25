UniLayer (LAYER) Price Tops $0.0622 on Major Exchanges

UniLayer (LAYER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0622 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $214,447.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,610.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003764 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00129587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00032886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00077805 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,690,321 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UniLayer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

