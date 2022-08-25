Unilever (NYSE:UL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.
Unilever Stock Up 0.8 %
Unilever stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. Unilever has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $56.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.51.
Unilever Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Unilever by 13.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $924,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 5,146.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 36,022 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
