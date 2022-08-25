United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.75

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.75 and traded as high as $29.94. United States Cellular shares last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 117,993 shares.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Cellular

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 7,364 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $225,927.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,553.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

(Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.