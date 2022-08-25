Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.97

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.97 and last traded at $39.86, with a volume of 3646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNM. Citigroup began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Unum Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 626,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.