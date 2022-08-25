UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Update

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 2,490.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:UPMMY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.43. 21,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,558. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $41.77.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPMMY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €41.00 ($41.84) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €36.80 ($37.55) to €33.80 ($34.49) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Danske cut UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.