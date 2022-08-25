Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.44

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.44 and traded as low as C$1.38. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 37,938 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Ur-Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 6.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.69. The stock has a market cap of C$369.86 million and a P/E ratio of -11.18.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

