US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,949,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.47% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $100,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $50.57 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

