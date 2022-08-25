US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $109,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,096,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after buying an additional 553,517 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 57.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after buying an additional 518,349 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $457.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $468.31 and its 200 day moving average is $498.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total transaction of $344,472.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total value of $344,472.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,427 shares of company stock valued at $16,189,898. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

