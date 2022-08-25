US Bancorp DE Has $137.56 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,937,972 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Comcast worth $137,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 5.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $163.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.