US Bancorp DE Purchases 7,311 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Express were worth $71,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 421.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 50.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $159.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.31. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

