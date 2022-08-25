US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $61,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $530.84 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $515.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $559.47. The firm has a market cap of $214.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

