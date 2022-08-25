UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.10–$0.09 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.50 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.66 million. UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.33–$0.31 EPS.

UserTesting Stock Up 1.3 %

USER traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,999. UserTesting has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of UserTesting to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UserTesting presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.40.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

