Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.52

Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $87.52 and traded as high as $91.11. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $90.32, with a volume of 3,271 shares changing hands.

Utah Medical Products Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.26.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 14.73%.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utah Medical Products

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 97.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 21.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

