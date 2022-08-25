Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Up 2.1%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 1,136,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,953,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Uxin Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uxin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Uxin by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 290,980 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Uxin by 516.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 180,921 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, TPG GP A LLC increased its stake in shares of Uxin by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 11,733,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022,160 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

