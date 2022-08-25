V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $52.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VFC. Cowen lowered shares of V.F. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $43.42 on Monday. V.F. has a 52-week low of $42.98 and a 52-week high of $78.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $872,430 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in V.F. by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 275,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,671,000 after acquiring an additional 36,735 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of V.F. by 0.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 37,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

