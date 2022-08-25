Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB) Shares Up 0.1%

Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.54. 109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.
Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66.
