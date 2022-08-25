Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Acquired by Starfox Financial Services LLC

Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,735 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust comprises approximately 5.1% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,862 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 494,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 315,328 shares during the period.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OUNZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,597. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.