Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the July 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 72,539 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

VWOB stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $63.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.75. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $59.30 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.