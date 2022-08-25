Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Custos Family Office LLC

Custos Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,953 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.0% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 507,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,983,100. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.77.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

