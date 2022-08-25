Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,638,000 after buying an additional 148,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.49. The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,638. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.83. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $166.09 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.