Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Up 0.2%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.83 and last traded at $77.05. 746,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,952,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.92.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.38.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60,009 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 18,969 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 101,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period.

