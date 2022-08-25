Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Up 0.2%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.83 and last traded at $77.05. 746,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,952,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.92.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.38.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund
