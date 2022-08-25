Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.25 and last traded at $132.32. Approximately 25,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 97,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.10.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.33.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.467 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund
