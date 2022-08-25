Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.25 and last traded at $132.32. Approximately 25,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 97,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.10.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.33.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.467 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,230,000 after acquiring an additional 116,639 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 198,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 31.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 112,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 27,128 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 93,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter.

