Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Starfox Financial Services LLC

Starfox Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.2% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,880,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,080,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.61. The stock had a trading volume of 53,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,405. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

