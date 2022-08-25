Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (NYSEARCA:VFVA) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (NYSEARCA:VFVA – Get Rating) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.63 and last traded at $101.67. Approximately 6,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 50,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.32.
Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.56.
