Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,376,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 7.7% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $351,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTV traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.75. 31,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,792. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

