Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 19,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

