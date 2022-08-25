Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on VBLT. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.88.
Vascular Biogenics Price Performance
Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,108,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
