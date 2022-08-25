Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.48 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.15 million.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

Shares of VECO traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.65. 18,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,047. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth $815,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 48.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

