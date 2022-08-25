Velas Market Capitalization Hits $106.39 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $106.39 million and $2.78 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002626 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003502 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000226 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000732 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,342,377,336 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

