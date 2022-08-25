Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-$0.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ventas Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 964.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ventas has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

