Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $17,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000.
VCEL opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.22. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.55 and a beta of 1.98.
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.
