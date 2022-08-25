Veritable L.P. Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.