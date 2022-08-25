Veritable L.P. Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Starbucks by 1,625.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after buying an additional 271,526 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 780,781 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $91,328,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,473,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 117,308 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after buying an additional 15,118 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,695 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $86.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.26. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.



