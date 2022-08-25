Veritable L.P. Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $252.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.62.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

