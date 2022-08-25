Veritable L.P. Purchases 23,715 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investments & Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $48.85 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

