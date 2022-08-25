Veritable L.P. Sells 239 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after acquiring an additional 192,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,010,396,000 after acquiring an additional 71,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,099,650,000 after acquiring an additional 66,107 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,102,000 after purchasing an additional 68,493 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in BlackRock by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,781,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,361,370,000 after purchasing an additional 229,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BLK opened at $704.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $652.73 and a 200 day moving average of $679.98. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

