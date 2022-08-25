VIDY (VIDY) Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week

VIDY (VIDY) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $77,064.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,524.24 or 0.99790769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003769 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00129606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00078237 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com.

Buying and Selling VIDY

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.