Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Up 500.0% in August

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Viking Energy Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VKIN traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,469. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. Viking Energy Group has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get Viking Energy Group alerts:

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, Bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.