Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 41,500 Shares

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $234,554.60.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $324,891.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.34. 407,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,500. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.07.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

