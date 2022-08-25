Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,822 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 23,586 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $79,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 19,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 277,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 440,285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $97,642,000 after acquiring an additional 45,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:V traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.90. 110,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,620,533. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $393.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

