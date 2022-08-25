VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAW) Short Interest Update

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMGAW remained flat at $0.14 on Thursday. VMG Consumer Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter worth $79,000.

About VMG Consumer Acquisition

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

