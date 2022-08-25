Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €230.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €230.00 ($234.69) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($322.45) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

ETR:VOW3 opened at €141.38 ($144.27) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €138.35 and its 200-day moving average is €150.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.92. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 1-year high of €208.35 ($212.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

