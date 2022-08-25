Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 266,068 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 5.87% of Voya Financial worth $398,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Voya Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,072,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,111,000 after purchasing an additional 174,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period.

Shares of VOYA opened at $62.71 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

